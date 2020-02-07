Why Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Stock Price Dropped Up To -2.57% Today

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $5.51, the shares have already lost -0.14 points (-2.57% lower) from its previous close of $5.65. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 939842 contracts so far this session. OCSL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 538.97 thousand shares, but with a 0 million float and a 1.8% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OCSL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.07 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 10.16% from where the OCSL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.02 over a week and surge $0.05 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5.75, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/17/19. The recent low of $4.92 stood for a -4.26% since 07/02/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 48.82. This figure suggests that OCSL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OCSL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 70.35% at this stage. This figure means that OCSL share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) would settle between $5.67/share to $5.7/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.6 mark, then the market for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.56 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.02. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo raised their recommendation on shares of OCSL from Equal Weight to Overweight in their opinion released on January 15. Jefferies, analysts launched coverage of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 10. Analysts at Janney, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to July 29.

OCSL equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, OCSL stock price is currently trading at 11.3X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 6.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.2.