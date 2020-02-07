Why IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Stock Suddenly Retreated Today

Big changes are happening at IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -4.17% or (-0.75 points) to $17.24 from its previous close of $17.99. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 427507 contracts so far this session. IMAX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 379.41 thousand shares, but with a 51.57 million float and a 4.96% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for IMAX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $25.23 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 46.35% from where the IMAX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.66 over a week and tumble down $-2.4 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $25.75, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/02/19. The recent low of $16.29 stood for a -33.05% since 01/31/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.97 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for IMAX Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 35.63. This figure suggests that IMAX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current IMAX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 30.99% at this stage. This figure means that IMAX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that IMAX Corporation (IMAX) would settle between $18.12/share to $18.25/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $17.81 mark, then the market for IMAX Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $17.63 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.42. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity raised their recommendation on shares of IMAX from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on November 01. Canaccord Genuity analysts have lowered their rating of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 25. Analysts at The Benchmark Company released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to April 27.

IMAX equity has an average rating of 1.83, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, IMAX stock price is currently trading at 16.12X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 36 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.3. IMAX Corporation current P/B ratio of 2.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.6.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 8.3% to hit $117990, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4% from $374400 to a noteworthy $389330. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, IMAX Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 15.4% to hit $0.3 per share. For the fiscal year, IMAX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 11% to hit $1.01 per share.