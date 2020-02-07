Why Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) Shares Are Rising 11.68 Percent Today

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $4.75, the shares have already added 0.5 points (11.68% higher) from its previous close of $4.25. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 97791 contracts so far this session. CGIX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 637.32 thousand shares, but with a 1.76 million float and a -1.16% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CGIX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -36.84% from where the CGIX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.48 over a week and tumble down $-0.67 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $9.88, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/04/19. The recent low of $2 stood for a -51.98% since 11/19/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.46 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Cancer Genetics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 47.82. This figure suggests that CGIX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CGIX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 42.02% at this stage. This figure means that CGIX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) would settle between $4.45/share to $4.65/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.04 mark, then the market for Cancer Genetics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.83 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.06. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group, assumed coverage of CGIX assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on December 07. Dawson James, analysts launched coverage of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 27. Analysts at The Benchmark Company, made their first call for the equity with a Speculative Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 26.