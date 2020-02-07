Why BioNTech SE (BNTX) Stock Plunged Today

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $30.12, the shares have already lost -2.81 points (-8.53% lower) from its previous close of $32.93. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 99821 contracts so far this session. BNTX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 212.68 thousand shares, but with a 0.22 billion float and a 10.13% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BNTX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $23.98 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -20.39% from where the BNTX share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for BioNTech SE, the two-week RSI stands at 44.88. This figure suggests that BNTX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BNTX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 22.32% at this stage. This figure means that BNTX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that BioNTech SE (BNTX) would settle between $34.01/share to $35.1/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $30.76 mark, then the market for BioNTech SE becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $28.6 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.36. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their recommendation on shares of BNTX from Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on January 24. UBS analysts have lowered their rating of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 22. Analysts at Wolfe Research, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 05.

BNTX equity has an average rating of 1.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.