What the Hell Happened at Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)?

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -1.18 points, trading at $23.79 levels, and is down -4.73% from its previous close of $24.97. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 135921 contracts so far this session. HIBB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 536.76 thousand shares, but with a 17.13 million float and a -2.69% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HIBB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $27.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 16.65% from where the HIBB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.92 over a week and tumble down $-1.34 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $30.98, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/22/19. The recent low of $14.12 stood for a -23.21% since 08/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.49 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Hibbett Sports, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 34.74. This figure suggests that HIBB stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HIBB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 17.84% at this stage. This figure means that HIBB share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) would settle between $25.22/share to $25.46/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $24.75 mark, then the market for Hibbett Sports, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $24.53 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.38. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill lifted target price for shares of HIBB but were stick to Underperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on August 26. The price target has been raised from $20 to $14. Susquehanna analysts bumped their rating on Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock from Neutral to Positive in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 25. Analysts at Consumer Edge Research lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 21.

HIBB equity has an average rating of 3.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HIBB stock price is currently trading at 9.57X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 16.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.7. Hibbett Sports, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 6.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.8% to hit $303630, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 16.5% from $1.01 billion to a noteworthy $1.17 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Hibbett Sports, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 8.8% to hit $0.62 per share. For the fiscal year, HIBB’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 37.3% to hit $2.43 per share.