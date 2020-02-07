TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Got Crushed -5.3% Today. Here’s Why

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $14.12, the shares have already lost -0.79 points (-5.3% lower) from its previous close of $14.91. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 504296 contracts so far this session. TTMI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.04 million shares, but with a 98.02 million float and a 1.36% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TTMI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $17.58 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 24.5% from where the TTMI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.24 over a week and tumble down $-0.87 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $16.25, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/02/20. The recent low of $8.49 stood for a -13.11% since 03/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.59 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for TTM Technologies, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.57. This figure suggests that TTMI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TTMI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 26.04% at this stage. This figure means that TTMI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) would settle between $15.86/share to $16.82/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $14.34 mark, then the market for TTM Technologies, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $13.78 for its downside target.

Analysts at JP Morgan raised their recommendation on shares of TTMI from Neutral to Overweight in their opinion released on December 13. B. Riley FBR, analysts launched coverage of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 05. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 05.

TTMI equity has an average rating of 2.17, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TTMI stock price is currently trading at 12.23X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 27.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23. TTM Technologies, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.8.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -3.6% to hit $597630, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -1.5% from $2.69 billion to a noteworthy $2.65 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, TTM Technologies, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -50% to hit $0.08 per share. For the fiscal year, TTMI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -4.4% to hit $1.08 per share.