The real reason why Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) sank -9.96% today

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -9.96% or (-12.72 points) to $115.02 from its previous close of $127.74. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 5623401 contracts so far this session. TTWO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.28 million shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a 0.24% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TTWO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $136.41 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 18.6% from where the TTWO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-10.01 over a week and tumble down $-13.39 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $135.7, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/21/19. The recent low of $84.41 stood for a -15.24% since 02/27/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.72 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 37.55. This figure suggests that TTWO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TTWO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 25.73% at this stage. This figure means that TTWO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) would settle between $130.18/share to $132.61/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $123.18 mark, then the market for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $118.61 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.22. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at MKM Partners lowered their recommendation on shares of TTWO from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on January 24. Stephens analysts have lowered their rating of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 14. Analysts at UBS, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 13.

TTWO equity has an average rating of 2.07, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 27 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 20 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 18 analysts rated Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TTWO stock price is currently trading at 26.51X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 41.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 39.6. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. current P/B ratio of 6.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.5.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 14.7% to hit $560440, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -2.6% from $2.93 billion to a noteworthy $2.85 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 17.9% to hit $0.92 per share. For the fiscal year, TTWO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 0.6% to hit $4.86 per share.