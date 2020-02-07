Stock Movers: Why Genpact Limited (G) Stock Is Crushed About -5.32 Percent Today

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -5.32% or (-2.39 points) to $42.55 from its previous close of $44.94. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1678563 contracts so far this session. G shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.13 million shares, but with a 0.18 billion float and a 0.04% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for G stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $47 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 10.46% from where the G share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.67 over a week and tumble down $-0.76 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $45.2, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/02/20. The recent low of $32.07 stood for a -5.86% since 02/13/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.84 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Genpact Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 40.47. This figure suggests that G stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current G readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 60.51% at this stage. This figure means that G share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Genpact Limited (G) would settle between $45.13/share to $45.33/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $44.81 mark, then the market for Genpact Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $44.68 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.24. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham lifted target price for shares of G but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on August 08. The price target has been raised from $44 to $48. Needham, analysts launched coverage of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 14. Analysts at Wells Fargo released an upgrade from Market Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 08.

G equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, G stock price is currently trading at 19.72X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 29 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 30.1. Genpact Limited current P/B ratio of 5.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.8.

Genpact Limited (G)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 15.8% to hit $885540, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 8.9% from $3.52 billion to a noteworthy $3.84 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Genpact Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 14% to hit $0.49 per share. For the fiscal year, G’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 11.2% to hit $2.28 per share.