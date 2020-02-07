Fact Check: What’s wrong with Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE), which fell -0.33 points or -6.76% to trade at $4.55 as last check. The stock closed last session at $4.88 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 138750 contracts so far this session. ESTE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 220.67 thousand shares, but with a 19.7 million float and a -5.24% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ESTE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8.14 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 78.9% from where the ESTE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.43 over a week and tumble down $-1.72 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.94, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/24/19. The recent low of $3 stood for a -42.7% since 08/27/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.17 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Earthstone Energy, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.41. This figure suggests that ESTE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ESTE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 29.18% at this stage. This figure means that ESTE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) would settle between $5.08/share to $5.27/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.77 mark, then the market for Earthstone Energy, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.65 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their recommendation on shares of ESTE from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on October 10. Wells Fargo analysts have lowered their rating of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 08. Analysts at Imperial Capital are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on February 27, they lifted price target for these shares to $9 from $7.

ESTE equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ESTE stock price is currently trading at 4.88X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 3.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14. Earthstone Energy, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.2.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 41.2% to hit $58.21 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 10.5% from $165360 to a noteworthy $182790. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Earthstone Energy, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 123.4% to hit $0.3 per share. For the fiscal year, ESTE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 830.8% to hit $0.95 per share.