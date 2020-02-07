DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT): Down -4.95% Today, Time To Sell This Stock?

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT), which fell -0.28 points or -4.95% to trade at $5.38 as last check. The stock closed last session at $5.66 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 5457588 contracts so far this session. DHT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.01 million shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a -6.45% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DHT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9.66 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 79.55% from where the DHT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.22 over a week and tumble down $-2.81 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $8.83, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/01/20. The recent low of $3.7 stood for a -39.07% since 11/02/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.6 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for DHT Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 22.48. This figure suggests that DHT stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DHT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.65% at this stage. This figure means that DHT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) would settle between $5.84/share to $6.02/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.51 mark, then the market for DHT Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.37 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.2. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Evercore ISI raised their recommendation on shares of DHT from In-line to Outperform in their opinion released on April 24. DNB Markets analysts bumped their rating on DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 12. Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered the stock to a Market Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 10.

DHT equity has an average rating of 1.7, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DHT stock price is currently trading at 3.06X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 94.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.1. DHT Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 109.3% to hit $163000, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 55.7% from $347570 to a noteworthy $541210. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, DHT Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 231.2% to hit $0.53 per share. For the fiscal year, DHT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 210.3% to hit $1.8 per share.