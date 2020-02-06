Why Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Is Getting Crushed -5.43% Today

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -5.43% or (-11.95 points) to $208.11 from its previous close of $220.06. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 924360 contracts so far this session. WLTW shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 562.69 thousand shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a 3.48% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WLTW stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $220.88 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 6.14% from where the WLTW share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-6.11 over a week and surge $4.25 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $220.97, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/02/20. The recent low of $160 stood for a -5.82% since 07/02/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.82 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, the two-week RSI stands at 50.2. This figure suggests that WLTW stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WLTW readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 74.86% at this stage. This figure means that WLTW share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) would settle between $221.13/share to $222.21/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $218.82 mark, then the market for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $217.59 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.26. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup, assumed coverage of WLTW assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 21. Wells Fargo analysts bumped their rating on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock from Market Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 11. Analysts at Deutsche Bank released an upgrade from Sell to Hold for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 08.

WLTW equity has an average rating of 2.06, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 15 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 14 analysts rated Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WLTW stock price is currently trading at 18.34X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 32.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 34.6. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company current P/B ratio of 2.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 6.1.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 11.6% to hit $2.65 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5.7% from $8.51 billion to a noteworthy $8.99 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 21.5% to hit $4.86 per share. For the fiscal year, WLTW’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 12.3% to hit $10.93 per share.