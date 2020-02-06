Why Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) Is Down A Whooping -10.89% Today

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -10.89% or (-2.68 points) to $21.93 from its previous close of $24.61. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 100937 contracts so far this session. THR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 110.75 thousand shares, but with a 32.25 million float and a 0.24% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for THR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $28 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 27.68% from where the THR share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 22.56. This figure suggests that THR stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current THR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 24.31% at this stage. This figure means that THR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) would settle between $24.86/share to $25.11/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $24.29 mark, then the market for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $23.97 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.58. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at SunTrust raised their recommendation on shares of THR from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on November 01. Johnson Rice analysts bumped their rating on Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) stock from Hold to Accumulate in a separate flash note issued to investors on April 26. Analysts at William Blair released an upgrade from Mkt Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 29.

THR equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, THR stock price is currently trading at 16.35X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 32.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.6. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.