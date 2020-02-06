Why Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Stock is Uptrending Strong (6.24%) Today

What just happened? Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) stock value has climbed by nearly 6.24% or (4.74 points) to $80.74 from its previous close of $76. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 5012093 contracts so far this session. MTCH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.12 million shares, but with a 52.39 million float and a -6.21% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MTCH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $87.35 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 8.19% from where the MTCH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.32 over a week and tumble down $-4.32 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $95.32, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/08/19. The recent low of $52.31 stood for a -15.29% since 08/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.18 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Match Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 47.98. This figure suggests that MTCH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MTCH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 23.47% at this stage. This figure means that MTCH share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) would settle between $79.83/share to $83.67/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $73.7 mark, then the market for Match Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $71.41 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.11. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barclays lifted target price for shares of MTCH but were stick to Equal Weight recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 28. The price target has been raised from $70 to $87. UBS analysts have lowered their rating of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 17. Analysts at Wedbush, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 23.

MTCH equity has an average rating of 2.12, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MTCH stock price is currently trading at 39.24X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 42 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 34.9. Match Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 66.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.3.

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 19.6% to hit $554710, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 17.7% from $2.05 billion to a noteworthy $2.41 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Match Group, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -16.7% to hit $0.35 per share. For the fiscal year, MTCH’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 8.8% to hit $1.97 per share.