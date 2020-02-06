Why Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Shares Popped 3.62% Today

What just happened? Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) stock value has climbed by nearly 3.62% or (1.36 points) to $38.74 from its previous close of $37.38. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 690412 contracts so far this session. KNX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.69 million shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a 3.37% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KNX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $43.59 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 12.52% from where the KNX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.29 over a week and surge $1.42 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $39.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/29/20. The recent low of $27.03 stood for a -1.94% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.84 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 61.97. This figure suggests that KNX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KNX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 51.62% at this stage. This figure means that KNX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) would settle between $38.01/share to $38.63/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $37.06 mark, then the market for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $36.73 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.52. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wolfe Research raised their recommendation on shares of KNX from Peer Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on January 07. Cowen analysts again handed out a Market Perform recommendation to Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on December 20. The target price has been raised from $39 to $37. Analysts at Goldman, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 05.

KNX equity has an average rating of 2.06, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 13 analysts rated Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, KNX stock price is currently trading at 15.62X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 20.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 37.2. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.5.