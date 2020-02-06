Why Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) Is Down A Whooping -6.13% Today

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -6.13% or (-0.99 points) to $15.16 from its previous close of $16.15. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 164760 contracts so far this session. HARP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 134.38 thousand shares, but with a 17.44 million float and a 16.27% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HARP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $25.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 68.21% from where the HARP share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 50.5. This figure suggests that HARP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HARP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 69.9% at this stage. This figure means that HARP share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) would settle between $16.92/share to $17.69/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.08 mark, then the market for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $14.01 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.88. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright, assumed coverage of HARP assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on February 03. ROTH Capital, analysts launched coverage of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 14. Analysts at Citigroup, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to May 24.

HARP equity has an average rating of 1.17, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2447.5% to hit $27.08 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 544.8% from $4.75 million to a noteworthy $30.63 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 102.5% to hit $0.2 per share. For the fiscal year, HARP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 92.7% to hit $-1.87 per share.