Why Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Stock Gained Sharply Today

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $40.24, the shares have already added 1.42 points (3.67% higher) from its previous close of $38.82. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 99013 contracts so far this session. DCO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 105.09 thousand shares, but with a 10.58 million float and a -9.89% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DCO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $50.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 24.88% from where the DCO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.27 over a week and tumble down $-3.26 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $53.41, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/16/19. The recent low of $38.39 stood for a -24.65% since 04/02/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.76 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Ducommun Incorporated, the two-week RSI stands at 37.38. This figure suggests that DCO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DCO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.86% at this stage. This figure means that DCO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) would settle between $39.71/share to $40.6/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $38.16 mark, then the market for Ducommun Incorporated becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $37.5 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.98. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR lowered their recommendation on shares of DCO from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on January 02. SunTrust analysts have lowered their rating of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on June 14. Analysts at Sidoti lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to May 22.

DCO equity has an average rating of 2.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DCO stock price is currently trading at 15.16X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 18.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 31.6. Ducommun Incorporated current P/B ratio of 1.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 7.2.

Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 10.5% to hit $181350, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 13.7% from $629310 to a noteworthy $715470. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Ducommun Incorporated is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 258.8% to hit $0.61 per share. For the fiscal year, DCO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 194.4% to hit $2.62 per share.