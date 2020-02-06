What Is Moving HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY). At current price of $72.93, the shares have already added 2.91 points (4.16% higher) from its previous close of $70.02. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 180347 contracts so far this session. HQY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 743.14 thousand shares, but with a 69.32 million float and a -2.74% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HQY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $77.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 6.27% from where the HQY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.93 over a week and surge $0.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $85.07, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/19/19. The recent low of $50.87 stood for a -14.26% since 04/09/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.41 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for HealthEquity, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 56.89. This figure suggests that HQY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HQY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 53.87% at this stage. This figure means that HQY share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) would settle between $71.35/share to $72.68/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $67.99 mark, then the market for HealthEquity, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $65.96 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.12. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman, assumed coverage of HQY assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on October 07. Raymond James analysts bumped their rating on HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) stock from Outperform to Strong Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 09. Analysts at BofA/Merrill released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to July 19.

HQY equity has an average rating of 1.83, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HQY stock price is currently trading at 40.66X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 87.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 88.4. HealthEquity, Inc. current P/B ratio of 4.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 6.

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 155.8% to hit $193810, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 82.6% from $287240 to a noteworthy $524580. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, HealthEquity, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -29.6% to hit $0.19 per share. For the fiscal year, HQY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 26.9% to hit $1.51 per share.