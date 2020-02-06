What Did Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Do Today? Stock Moves -6.45% Lower

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -6.45% or (-0.8 points) to $11.53 from its previous close of $12.33. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 189532 contracts so far this session. AOSL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 102.4 thousand shares, but with a 19.42 million float and a -5.81% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AOSL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $16.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 41.63% from where the AOSL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.31 over a week and tumble down $-1.81 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $14.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/16/20. The recent low of $8.22 stood for a -20.45% since 06/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.07 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 31.36. This figure suggests that AOSL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AOSL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 16.91% at this stage. This figure means that AOSL share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) would settle between $12.55/share to $12.76/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.04 mark, then the market for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $11.74 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.54. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR lifted target price for shares of AOSL but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on September 16. The price target has been raised from $18 to $21. Loop Capital, analysts launched coverage of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 18. Analysts at Stifel lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Hold recommendation, in a research note that dated back to May 14.

AOSL equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AOSL stock price is currently trading at 8.26X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 616.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.6. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited current P/B ratio of 1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.