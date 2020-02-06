Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Climbs 3.18% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) stock today? Its price is jumping 0.85 points, trading at $27.6 levels, and is up 3.18% from its previous close of $26.75. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 213306 contracts so far this session. TWST shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 344.36 thousand shares, but with a 29.81 million float and a 9.59% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TWST stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $32.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 18.37% from where the TWST share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST), the company witnessed their stock rise $3.28 over a week and surge $6.1 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $35.95, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/31/19. The recent low of $19.64 stood for a -23.23% since 02/13/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Twist Bioscience Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 71.9. This figure suggests that TWST stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TWST readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 92.62% at this stage. This figure means that TWST share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) would settle between $27.38/share to $28.02/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $25.7 mark, then the market for Twist Bioscience Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $24.66 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.65. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Evercore ISI, assumed coverage of TWST assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on May 31. JP Morgan, analysts launched coverage of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 26.

TWST equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TWST stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 49.1. Twist Bioscience Corporation current P/B ratio of 6.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 65.2% to hit $16.07 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 51.7% from $54.38 million to a noteworthy $82.52 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Twist Bioscience Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 29.7% to hit $-0.83 per share. For the fiscal year, TWST’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 20.2% to hit $-3.13 per share.