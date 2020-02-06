The News That Sent Kellogg Company (K) Give Up As Much As -7.68% Today

Big changes are happening at Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -7.68% or (-5.33 points) to $64.03 from its previous close of $69.36. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 4463234 contracts so far this session. K shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.58 million shares, but with a 0.34 billion float and a 1.36% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for K stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $68.21 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 6.53% from where the K share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-4.78 over a week and tumble down $-4.79 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $71.05, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/17/20. The recent low of $51.34 stood for a -9.88% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.56 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Kellogg Company, the two-week RSI stands at 27.78. This figure suggests that K stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current K readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 26.16% at this stage. This figure means that K share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Kellogg Company (K) would settle between $69.71/share to $70.05/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $68.92 mark, then the market for Kellogg Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $68.47 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.9. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies, assumed coverage of K assigning Hold rating, according to their opinion released on January 23. Jefferies, analysts launched coverage of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 22. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets released an upgrade from Market Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 09.

K equity has an average rating of 2.89, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company (K)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -4.2% to hit $3.18 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -0.1% from $13.55 billion to a noteworthy $13.53 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Kellogg Company is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -6.6% to hit $0.85 per share. For the fiscal year, K’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -10.4% to hit $3.88 per share.