Niu Technologies (NIU) Climbs 9.04% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock today? Its price is jumping 0.81 points, trading at $9.77 levels, and is up 9.04% from its previous close of $8.96. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 279724 contracts so far this session. NIU shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 188.24 thousand shares, but with a 32.01 million float and a 0.79% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NIU stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $12.17 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 24.56% from where the NIU share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.14 over a week and surge $1.5 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $13.6, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/04/19. The recent low of $5.33 stood for a -28.16% since 07/24/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Niu Technologies, the two-week RSI stands at 71.66. This figure suggests that NIU stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NIU readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 74.26% at this stage. This figure means that NIU share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Niu Technologies (NIU) would settle between $9.08/share to $9.2/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.84 mark, then the market for Niu Technologies becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.72 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.24. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Piper Jaffray, assumed coverage of NIU assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on December 03. Needham, analysts launched coverage of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 29. Analysts at Citigroup, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 13.

NIU equity has an average rating of 1.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, NIU stock price is currently trading at 17.2X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 48 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.1. Niu Technologies current P/B ratio of 6.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.5.

Niu Technologies (NIU)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 9.9% to hit $68.05 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 42.8% from $213980 to a noteworthy $305670. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Niu Technologies is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 450% to hit $0.07 per share. For the fiscal year, NIU’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 257.1% to hit $0.33 per share.