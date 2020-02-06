Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Surges 12.2%: Reasons Investors Are Buying The Shares Today

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is 1.11 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 12.2% to $10.22 from its previous close of $9.11. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 6951534 contracts so far this session. DB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.61 million shares, but with a 1.84 billion float and a 3.88% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -38.06% from where the DB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.83 over a week and surge $1.56 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.26, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/02/20. The recent low of $6.44 stood for a 7.94% since 08/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.61 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, the two-week RSI stands at 79.78. This figure suggests that DB stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 80.17% at this stage. This figure means that DB share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) would settle between $9.15/share to $9.19/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.04 mark, then the market for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.98 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.34. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Societe Generale raised their recommendation on shares of DB from Sell to Hold in their opinion released on January 31. UBS analysts bumped their rating on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) stock from Sell to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 12. Analysts at UBS lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to May 20.

DB equity has an average rating of 4, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DB stock price is currently trading at 13.01X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.4.