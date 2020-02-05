Why United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Shares Popped 4.4% Today

What just happened? United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) stock value has climbed by nearly 4.4% or (0.11 points) to $2.61 from its previous close of $2.5. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 418928 contracts so far this session. UMC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 591.1 thousand shares, but with a 2.16 billion float and a -1.57% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for UMC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.17 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -16.86% from where the UMC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.03 over a week and tumble down $-0.03 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.81, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/17/19. The recent low of $1.69 stood for a -7.12% since 11/02/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.97 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for United Microelectronics Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 51.56. This figure suggests that UMC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current UMC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 41.51% at this stage. This figure means that UMC share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) would settle between $2.52/share to $2.54/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.48 mark, then the market for United Microelectronics Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.46 for its downside target.

Analysts at CLSA raised their recommendation on shares of UMC from Outperform to Buy in their opinion released on December 04. Morgan Stanley analysts bumped their rating on United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) stock from Underweight to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 03. Analysts at Citigroup released an upgrade from Sell to Neutral for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 25.

UMC equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, UMC stock price is currently trading at 13.89X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 38.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.2. United Microelectronics Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.9.