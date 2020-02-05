Why Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Stock Suddenly Spiked Today

Big changes are happening at Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 4.62% or (0.06 points) to $1.36 from its previous close of $1.3. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 286603 contracts so far this session. SB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 242.94 thousand shares, but with a 45.43 million float and a -7.14% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2.09 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 53.68% from where the SB share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Safe Bulkers, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35.21. This figure suggests that SB stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 10.99% at this stage. This figure means that SB share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) would settle between $1.33/share to $1.35/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.29 mark, then the market for Safe Bulkers, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.27 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies raised their recommendation on shares of SB from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on November 09. Evercore ISI analysts bumped their rating on Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) stock from In-line to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 18. Analysts at Maxim Group are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on February 15, they lifted price target for these shares to $5.50 from $5.

SB equity has an average rating of 2.6, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -3.9% to hit $49.1 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -0.4% from $189260 to a noteworthy $188480. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Safe Bulkers, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -14.3% to hit $0.06 per share. For the fiscal year, SB’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -29.4% to hit $0.12 per share.