Why Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Stock Rallied Today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) stock today? Its price is jumping 0.12 points, trading at $3.14 levels, and is up 3.97% from its previous close of $3.02. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 290133 contracts so far this session. RFP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 530.07 thousand shares, but with a 85.41 million float and a -26.7% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RFP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.63 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 47.45% from where the RFP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.65 over a week and tumble down $-0.91 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $8.71, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/19. The recent low of $3.01 stood for a -63.95% since 04/02/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.65 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Resolute Forest Products Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 30.23. This figure suggests that RFP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RFP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 3.29% at this stage. This figure means that RFP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) would settle between $3.18/share to $3.35/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.93 mark, then the market for Resolute Forest Products Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.85 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.46. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts raised their recommendation on shares of RFP from Sector Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on January 31. CIBC analysts have lowered their rating of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) stock from Sector Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 19. Analysts at CIBC released an upgrade from Neutral to Sector Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to July 12.

RFP equity has an average rating of 2.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.