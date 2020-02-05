Why PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Stock Lost Altitude Today

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $32.56, the shares have already lost -1.42 points (-4.17% lower) from its previous close of $33.98. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 168246 contracts so far this session. PAR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 217.37 thousand shares, but with a 14.07 million float and a 1.25% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PAR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $33.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 3.41% from where the PAR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.54 over a week and surge $2.02 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $35.1, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/29/20. The recent low of $20.59 stood for a -7.23% since 10/04/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of -0.17 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for PAR Technology Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 53.87. This figure suggests that PAR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PAR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 77.7% at this stage. This figure means that PAR share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) would settle between $34.65/share to $35.33/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $33.6 mark, then the market for PAR Technology Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $33.23 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.11. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Sidoti lowered their recommendation on shares of PAR from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on January 08. Sidoti analysts bumped their rating on PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 26. Analysts at Jefferies, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to May 16.

PAR equity has an average rating of 1.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 14.2% to hit $53.29 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 17.1% from $160180 to a noteworthy $187590. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, PAR Technology Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 34.8% to hit $-0.15 per share. For the fiscal year, PAR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -141.9% to hit $-0.75 per share.