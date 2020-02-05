Why NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Stock Popped More Than 2.44% Today

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $133.7, the shares have already added 3.19 points (2.44% higher) from its previous close of $130.51. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1433676 contracts so far this session. NXPI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.61 million shares, but with a 0.28 billion float and a -1.64% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NXPI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $140.52 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 5.1% from where the NXPI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.93 over a week and surge $5.55 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $137.92, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/24/20. The recent low of $85.38 stood for a -3.06% since 03/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.28 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for NXP Semiconductors N.V., the two-week RSI stands at 59.21. This figure suggests that NXPI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NXPI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 38.14% at this stage. This figure means that NXPI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) would settle between $134.09/share to $137.67/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $127.34 mark, then the market for NXP Semiconductors N.V. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $124.17 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.11. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Mizuho raised their recommendation on shares of NXPI from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on November 05. Cowen analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on October 30. The target price has been raised from $125 to $135. Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets released an upgrade from Sector Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 01.

Moving on, NXPI stock price is currently trading at 15.47X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 153.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.2. NXP Semiconductors N.V. current P/B ratio of 3.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.9.