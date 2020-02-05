Why Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) shares price is down -3.91% today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) stock? Its price is nose-diving -1.39 points, trading at $34.19 levels, and is down -3.91% from its previous close of $35.58. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 823267 contracts so far this session. HTHT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.62 million shares, but with a 0 million float and a 1.98% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HTHT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $38.23 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 11.82% from where the HTHT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.08 over a week and tumble down $-6.25 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $45.39, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/04/19. The recent low of $29.36 stood for a -24.68% since 05/08/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.72 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Huazhu Group Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 42.98. This figure suggests that HTHT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HTHT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 44.01% at this stage. This figure means that HTHT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) would settle between $36.29/share to $37.01/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $34.65 mark, then the market for Huazhu Group Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $33.73 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.49. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at CLSA lowered their recommendation on shares of HTHT from Buy to Sell in their opinion released on February 05. CLSA analysts bumped their rating on Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) stock from Outperform to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 13. Analysts at Morgan Stanley released an upgrade from Underweight to Equal-Weight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 06.

HTHT equity has an average rating of 2.41, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HTHT stock price is currently trading at 33.13X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 102.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 30.8. Huazhu Group Limited current P/B ratio of 9.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 18.7.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 5.9% to hit $413010, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 11% from $1.42 billion to a noteworthy $1.57 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Huazhu Group Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 25% to hit $0.2 per share. For the fiscal year, HTHT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -3.9% to hit $0.73 per share.