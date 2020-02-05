Why ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Stock Boomed Nearly 5.4% Today

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 5.4% or (5.25 points) to $102.56 from its previous close of $97.31. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 78565 contracts so far this session. ESE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 139.56 thousand shares, but with a 25.36 million float and a -1.25% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ESE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $92 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -10.3% from where the ESE share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for ESCO Technologies Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 74.61. This figure suggests that ESE stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ESE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 56.28% at this stage. This figure means that ESE share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) would settle between $98.25/share to $99.19/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $96.26 mark, then the market for ESCO Technologies Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $95.21 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.7. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stephens, assumed coverage of ESE assigning Equal-Weight rating, according to their opinion released on July 09. Stephens, analysts launched coverage of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) stock with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 06. Analysts at Needham released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 21.

ESE equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ESE stock price is currently trading at 27.22X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 31.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.8. ESCO Technologies Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.1.