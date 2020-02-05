Why Did The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Rise 3.9% Today? This Could Be The Reason

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). At current price of $62.88, the shares have already added 2.36 points (3.9% higher) from its previous close of $60.52. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1962740 contracts so far this session. BX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.26 million shares, but with a 1.16 billion float and a -1.09% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $62.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -0.87% from where the BX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.27 over a week and surge $6.99 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $64.18, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/24/20. The recent low of $32.39 stood for a -2.02% since 02/19/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.51 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Blackstone Group Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 66.32. This figure suggests that BX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 59.6% at this stage. This figure means that BX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) would settle between $61.33/share to $62.14/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $60.11 mark, then the market for The Blackstone Group Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $59.71 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.39. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill lowered their recommendation on shares of BX from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on October 14. BMO Capital Markets, analysts launched coverage of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) stock with a Market Perform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 08. Analysts at Wells Fargo, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 01.

BX equity has an average rating of 2.18, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BX stock price is currently trading at 17.22X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 26.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.2. The Blackstone Group Inc. current P/B ratio of 10.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.7.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 35.5% to hit $1.48 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 26.1% from $5.58 billion to a noteworthy $7.04 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, The Blackstone Group Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 47.7% to hit $0.65 per share. For the fiscal year, BX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 30.7% to hit $3.02 per share.