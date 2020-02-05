What Is Moving UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). At current price of $294.96, the shares have already added 14.12 points (5.03% higher) from its previous close of $280.84. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1919229 contracts so far this session. UNH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.57 million shares, but with a 0.94 billion float and a -1.76% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for UNH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $336.84 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 14.2% from where the UNH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), the company witnessed their stock rise $9.91 over a week and surge $3.02 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $302.54, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/21/20. The recent low of $208.07 stood for a -2.51% since 04/17/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.67 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, the two-week RSI stands at 56.35. This figure suggests that UNH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current UNH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 37% at this stage. This figure means that UNH share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) would settle between $283.93/share to $287.03/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $277.31 mark, then the market for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $273.79 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.42. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Mizuho, assumed coverage of UNH assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on October 18. Jefferies analysts have lowered their rating of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 10. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets lowered the stock to a Market Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to September 30.

UNH equity has an average rating of 1.81, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 27 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 23 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 23 analysts rated UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, UNH stock price is currently trading at 14.79X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 19.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.9. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated current P/B ratio of 4.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.8.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 6.9% to hit $64.45 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 8.2% from $242.16 billion to a noteworthy $262.05 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -3.8% to hit $3.59 per share. For the fiscal year, UNH’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 9.1% to hit $16.49 per share.