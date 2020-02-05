Okta, Inc. (OKTA): Why It Fell -4.67% Today, And What Comes Next

Big changes are happening at Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -4.67% or (-6.3 points) to $128.46 from its previous close of $134.76. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 813360 contracts so far this session. OKTA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.45 million shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a 5.72% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OKTA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $141.18 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 9.9% from where the OKTA share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Okta, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 52.6. This figure suggests that OKTA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OKTA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 68.56% at this stage. This figure means that OKTA share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Okta, Inc. (OKTA) would settle between $136.59/share to $138.43/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $131.58 mark, then the market for Okta, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $128.41 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.86. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets lifted target price for shares of OKTA but were stick to Market Perform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on December 06. The price target has been raised from $155 to $135. DA Davidson analysts bumped their rating on Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 19. Analysts at Canaccord Genuity lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 18.

OKTA equity has an average rating of 2.14, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 13 analysts rated Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, OKTA stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 33.1. Okta, Inc. current P/B ratio of 41 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 11.4.

Okta, Inc. (OKTA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 35% to hit $155850, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 43.8% from $399250 to a noteworthy $573960. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Okta, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -25% to hit $-0.05 per share. For the fiscal year, OKTA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -9.4% to hit $-0.35 per share.