BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI): Why It Fell -6.54% Today, And What Comes Next

Big changes are happening at BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -6.54% or (-0.27 points) to $3.82 from its previous close of $4.09. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 210724 contracts so far this session. BIMI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 605.07 thousand shares, but with a 3 million float and a 50.92% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BIMI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $12.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 227.23% from where the BIMI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.96 over a week and surge $0.73 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $12, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/15/19. The recent low of $1.03 stood for a -68.15% since 09/30/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of -0.64 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for BOQI International Medical Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 56.02. This figure suggests that BIMI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BIMI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 39.99% at this stage. This figure means that BIMI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) would settle between $4.78/share to $5.46/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.66 mark, then the market for BOQI International Medical Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.22 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.81. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Moving on, BIMI stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.4. BOQI International Medical Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.9.