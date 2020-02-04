Why The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) Stock Price Advanced Up To 4.6% Today

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $14.68, the shares have already added 0.65 points (4.6% higher) from its previous close of $14.03. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 597749 contracts so far this session. REAL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.47 million shares, but with a 80.69 million float and a -8.06% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for REAL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $27.1 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 84.6% from where the REAL share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for The RealReal, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35.98. This figure suggests that REAL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current REAL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.2% at this stage. This figure means that REAL share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) would settle between $14.52/share to $15.01/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $13.75 mark, then the market for The RealReal, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $13.47 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.64. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets, assumed coverage of REAL assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on February 04. BMO Capital Markets, analysts launched coverage of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 03. Analysts at Needham, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 19.

REAL equity has an average rating of 2.09, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, REAL stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.2. The RealReal, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.9.