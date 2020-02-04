Why Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Stock is Up Almost 4.42% Today

What just happened? Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) stock value has climbed by nearly 4.42% or (4.51 points) to $106.5 from its previous close of $101.99. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 641249 contracts so far this session. TDOC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.21 million shares, but with a 71.58 million float and a 6.27% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TDOC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $95.62 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -10.22% from where the TDOC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), the company witnessed their stock rise $5.58 over a week and surge $18.06 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $105.32, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/02/20. The recent low of $48.57 stood for a 1.27% since 04/18/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.41 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Teladoc Health, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 68.96. This figure suggests that TDOC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TDOC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 83.34% at this stage. This figure means that TDOC share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) would settle between $103.06/share to $104.14/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $101.15 mark, then the market for Teladoc Health, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $100.32 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.43. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS, assumed coverage of TDOC assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on January 10. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 09. Analysts at Barclays, made their first call for the equity with a Equal Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 13.

TDOC equity has an average rating of 1.95, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 23 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 15 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 15 analysts rated Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TDOC stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 86.4. Teladoc Health, Inc. current P/B ratio of 7.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 6.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 24.6% to hit $152950, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 31.6% from $417910 to a noteworthy $549810. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Teladoc Health, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 5.7% to hit $-0.33 per share. For the fiscal year, TDOC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 1.4% to hit $-1.45 per share.