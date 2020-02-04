Why Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) Stock Price Advanced Up To 7.59% Today

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $32.18, the shares have already added 2.27 points (7.59% higher) from its previous close of $29.91. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1011514 contracts so far this session. PENN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.61 million shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a 17.69% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PENN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $29.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -7.8% from where the PENN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN), the company witnessed their stock rise $4.94 over a week and surge $4.94 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $31.99, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/30/20. The recent low of $16.72 stood for a 0.59% since 08/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.83 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Penn National Gaming, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 76.06. This figure suggests that PENN stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PENN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 76.63% at this stage. This figure means that PENN share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) would settle between $30.6/share to $31.3/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $29.34 mark, then the market for Penn National Gaming, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $28.78 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank lowered their recommendation on shares of PENN from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on January 31. Jefferies analysts have lowered their rating of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 01. Analysts at Susquehanna, made their first call for the equity with a Positive recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to July 24.

PENN equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PENN stock price is currently trading at 13.84X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 45.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 39.5. Penn National Gaming, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.3.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 17.1% to hit $1.35 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 48% from $3.59 billion to a noteworthy $5.31 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Penn National Gaming, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 200% to hit $0.37 per share. For the fiscal year, PENN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 63.4% to hit $1.52 per share.