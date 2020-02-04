Why Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Shares Are Rising 4.81 Percent Today

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $11.99, the shares have already added 0.55 points (4.81% higher) from its previous close of $11.44. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 15415655 contracts so far this session. FCX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 23.16 million shares, but with a 1.44 billion float and a 4.95% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FCX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $14.42 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 20.27% from where the FCX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.68 over a week and tumble down $-0.88 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $14.68, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/17/19. The recent low of $8.43 stood for a -18.3% since 09/10/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.38 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 50.22. This figure suggests that FCX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FCX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 26.54% at this stage. This figure means that FCX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) would settle between $11.6/share to $11.75/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $11.23 mark, then the market for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $11.02 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse lowered their recommendation on shares of FCX from Neutral to Underperform in their opinion released on January 14. BMO Capital Markets analysts bumped their rating on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) stock from Market Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 17. Analysts at BofA/Merrill released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 13.

FCX equity has an average rating of 2.27, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 21 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FCX stock price is currently trading at 9.69X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 40.2. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.8.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -13.5% to hit $3.28 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.4% from $14.4 billion to a noteworthy $15.03 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -120% to hit $-0.01 per share. For the fiscal year, FCX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 1950% to hit $0.41 per share.