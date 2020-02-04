Why Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) shares are suddenly exploding 5.39% today

What just happened? Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) stock value has climbed by nearly 5.39% or (0.23 points) to $4.59 from its previous close of $4.36. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 101829 contracts so far this session. FVE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 306.31 thousand shares, but with a 28.05 million float and a -11.2% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FVE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -78.21% from where the FVE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.42 over a week and surge $1.39 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.6, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/25/19. The recent low of $3.15 stood for a -56.65% since 07/01/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.26 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Five Star Senior Living Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.29. This figure suggests that FVE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FVE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.47% at this stage. This figure means that FVE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) would settle between $4.62/share to $4.89/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.11 mark, then the market for Five Star Senior Living Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.87 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.21. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald, assumed coverage of FVE assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on December 08. Deutsche Bank analysts have lowered their rating of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on April 30. Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 17.

Moving on, FVE stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 36.7. Five Star Senior Living Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.2.