Why Did Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Rise 4.09% Today? This Could Be The Reason

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT). At current price of $152.49, the shares have already added 5.99 points (4.09% higher) from its previous close of $146.5. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 958349 contracts so far this session. SPOT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.25 million shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a 1.5% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SPOT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $167.04 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 9.54% from where the SPOT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT), the company witnessed their stock rise $8.27 over a week and tumble down $-4.15 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $161.38, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/08/19. The recent low of $110.57 stood for a -5.51% since 03/10/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Spotify Technology S.A., the two-week RSI stands at 58.05. This figure suggests that SPOT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SPOT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 50.69% at this stage. This figure means that SPOT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) would settle between $148.21/share to $149.93/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $143.14 mark, then the market for Spotify Technology S.A. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $139.79 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.36. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Evercore ISI lowered their recommendation on shares of SPOT from In-line to Underperform in their opinion released on January 13. Bernstein, analysts launched coverage of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) stock with a Underperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 09. Analysts at Credit Suisse released an upgrade from Underperform to Neutral for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 02.

SPOT equity has an average rating of 2.28, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 30 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 22 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 18 analysts rated Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) as a buy or a strong buy while 4 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SPOT stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 52 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 36.2. Spotify Technology S.A. current P/B ratio of 11.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.4.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 23.7% to hit $2.09 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 26.3% from $5.93 billion to a noteworthy $7.49 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Spotify Technology S.A. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -109.6% to hit $-0.25 per share. For the fiscal year, SPOT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -12.2% to hit $-0.55 per share.