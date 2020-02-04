The real reason why Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) climbed 4.08% today

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 4.08% or (8.08 points) to $206.21 from its previous close of $198.13. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 348345 contracts so far this session. PH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 881.78 thousand shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a 2.12% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $213.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 3.45% from where the PH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), the company witnessed their stock rise $9.59 over a week and tumble down $-0.52 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $212.05, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/13/19. The recent low of $152.18 stood for a -2.75% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.54 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Parker-Hannifin Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 55.08. This figure suggests that PH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 43.88% at this stage. This figure means that PH share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) would settle between $202.36/share to $206.59/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $194.92 mark, then the market for Parker-Hannifin Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $191.72 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.59. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel raised their recommendation on shares of PH from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on December 17. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 17. Analysts at Wells Fargo released an upgrade from Equal Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 16.

PH equity has an average rating of 2.45, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 22 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 11 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PH stock price is currently trading at 16.73X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 18.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.4. Parker-Hannifin Corporation current P/B ratio of 4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.8.