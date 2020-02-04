Here’s Why Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Stock Rose 4.81% Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), which rose 2.18 points or 4.81% to trade at $47.44 as last check. The stock closed last session at $45.26 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 610266 contracts so far this session. DDOG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.39 million shares, but with a 25.8 million float and a 9.71% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DDOG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $44.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -5.99% from where the DDOG share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Datadog, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 70.3. This figure suggests that DDOG stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DDOG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 85.24% at this stage. This figure means that DDOG share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) would settle between $47.32/share to $49.39/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $43.35 mark, then the market for Datadog, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $41.45 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.96. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Rosenblatt, assumed coverage of DDOG assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on December 18. Oppenheimer, analysts launched coverage of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock with a Perform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 21. Analysts at Needham are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on November 13, they lifted price target for these shares to $48 from $45.

DDOG equity has an average rating of 2.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.