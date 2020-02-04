Fact Check: What’s up with Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG), which rose 3.95 points or 2.97% to trade at $136.75 as last check. The stock closed last session at $132.8 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1793935 contracts so far this session. SPG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.67 million shares, but with a 0.31 billion float and a -6.23% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SPG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $168.72 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 23.38% from where the SPG share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Simon Property Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35.99. This figure suggests that SPG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SPG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 10.5% at this stage. This figure means that SPG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) would settle between $134.89/share to $136.98/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $131.62 mark, then the market for Simon Property Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $130.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -5.22. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets lowered their recommendation on shares of SPG from Outperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on January 07. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 18. Analysts at Citigroup lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to September 23.

SPG equity has an average rating of 2.26, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 19 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SPG stock price is currently trading at 18.8X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 17.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.1. Simon Property Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 15.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.6.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -6.5% to hit $1.37 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -6.2% from $5.66 billion to a noteworthy $5.31 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Simon Property Group, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -32.2% to hit $1.56 per share. For the fiscal year, SPG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -14.9% to hit $6.7 per share.