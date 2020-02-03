Why Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Stock Rose 4.16% in Trade Today?

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $279.05, the shares have already added 11.14 points (4.16% higher) from its previous close of $267.91. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 368581 contracts so far this session. ULTA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.27 million shares, but with a 54.64 million float and a -1.86% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ULTA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $283.43 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1.57% from where the ULTA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), the company witnessed their stock rise $4.5 over a week and surge $28.03 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $368.83, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/17/19. The recent low of $222 stood for a -24.34% since 11/25/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.17 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Ulta Beauty, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 64.19. This figure suggests that ULTA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ULTA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 44.14% at this stage. This figure means that ULTA share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) would settle between $272.54/share to $277.17/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $265.01 mark, then the market for Ulta Beauty, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $262.11 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.06. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman raised their recommendation on shares of ULTA from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on February 03. Telsey Advisory Group analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on December 06. The target price has been raised from $330 to $330. Analysts at Deutsche Bank, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 03.

ULTA equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 28 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 11 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 17 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 16 analysts rated Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ULTA stock price is currently trading at 20.43X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 22.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24. Ulta Beauty, Inc. current P/B ratio of 8.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.8.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 8.2% to hit $2.3 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 10% from $6.72 billion to a noteworthy $7.39 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Ulta Beauty, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 3.3% to hit $3.73 per share. For the fiscal year, ULTA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 9.6% to hit $11.99 per share.