Why Saia, Inc. (SAIA) Stock Rose 4.59% in Trade Today?

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $91.1, the shares have already added 4 points (4.59% higher) from its previous close of $87.1. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 218074 contracts so far this session. SAIA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 262.24 thousand shares, but with a 25.7 million float and a -6.26% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SAIA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $98.22 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 7.82% from where the SAIA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.11 over a week and tumble down $-3.65 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $107, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/29/19. The recent low of $56.35 stood for a -14.86% since 04/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.94 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Saia, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.81. This figure suggests that SAIA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SAIA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 22.56% at this stage. This figure means that SAIA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Saia, Inc. (SAIA) would settle between $89.82/share to $92.53/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $85.59 mark, then the market for Saia, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $84.08 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.97. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen lifted target price for shares of SAIA but were stick to Market Perform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on October 31. The price target has been raised from $81 to $90. Stephens analysts bumped their rating on Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 01. Analysts at Cowen are sticking to their Market Perform stance. However, on November 01, they lifted price target for these shares to $75 from $84.

SAIA equity has an average rating of 2.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SAIA stock price is currently trading at 17.01X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 19.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 36.1. Saia, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.4.

Saia, Inc. (SAIA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 6.8% to hit $434280, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7.5% from $1.65 billion to a noteworthy $1.78 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Saia, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -12.4% to hit $0.85 per share. For the fiscal year, SAIA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 9% to hit $4.35 per share.