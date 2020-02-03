Why Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Is Down A Whooping -2.79% Today

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -2.79% or (-1.52 points) to $52.98 from its previous close of $54.5. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1704796 contracts so far this session. MPC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 5.48 million shares, but with a 0.63 billion float and a 0.02% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MPC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $78.2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 47.6% from where the MPC share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 32.51. This figure suggests that MPC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MPC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 21.49% at this stage. This figure means that MPC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) would settle between $55.6/share to $56.71/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $53.52 mark, then the market for Marathon Petroleum Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $52.55 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.08. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen lifted target price for shares of MPC but were stick to Market Perform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 27. The price target has been raised from $77 to $69. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 09. Analysts at Cowen are sticking to their Market Perform stance. However, on September 26, they lifted price target for these shares to $60 from $57.

MPC equity has an average rating of 1.71, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 15 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 15 analysts rated Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MPC stock price is currently trading at 9.12X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 13.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12.2. Marathon Petroleum Corporation current P/B ratio of 1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.4.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 11.9% to hit $30.83 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7.4% from $124.88 billion to a noteworthy $134.1 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 888.9% to hit $0.71 per share. For the fiscal year, MPC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 36.4% to hit $6.74 per share.