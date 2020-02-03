Why IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Stock Rose 3.57% in Trade Today?

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $280.69, the shares have already added 9.68 points (3.57% higher) from its previous close of $271.01. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 147272 contracts so far this session. IDXX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 512.9 thousand shares, but with a 84.49 million float and a -3.48% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for IDXX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $298.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 6.45% from where the IDXX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.88 over a week and surge $15.42 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $294.57, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/31/19. The recent low of $198.74 stood for a -4.71% since 08/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.76 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 55.87. This figure suggests that IDXX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current IDXX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 36.13% at this stage. This figure means that IDXX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) would settle between $284.15/share to $297.29/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $263.68 mark, then the market for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $256.35 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.35. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman, assumed coverage of IDXX assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on September 09. Guggenheim, analysts launched coverage of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on May 23. Analysts at BofA/Merrill are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on November 02, they lifted price target for these shares to $235 from $275.

IDXX equity has an average rating of 1.78, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, IDXX stock price is currently trading at 43.2X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 56.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 47.6. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. current P/B ratio of 114.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.8.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 10.3% to hit $634520, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 9.7% from $2.41 billion to a noteworthy $2.64 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 7.7% to hit $1.26 per share. For the fiscal year, IDXX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 11.7% to hit $5.46 per share.