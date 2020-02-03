Why Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Stock is Uptrending Strong (4.31%) Today

What just happened? Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) stock value has climbed by nearly 4.31% or (1.94 points) to $46.96 from its previous close of $45.02. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 217481 contracts so far this session. CVLT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 476.7 thousand shares, but with a 41.98 million float and a -1.23% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CVLT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $54.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 16.42% from where the CVLT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.24 over a week and surge $1.73 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $69.2, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/19. The recent low of $40.73 stood for a -32.14% since 08/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.03 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Commvault Systems, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 56.21. This figure suggests that CVLT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CVLT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 28.67% at this stage. This figure means that CVLT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) would settle between $45.72/share to $46.42/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $44.02 mark, then the market for Commvault Systems, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $43.01 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.11. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Lake Street lowered their recommendation on shares of CVLT from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on May 01. Piper Jaffray analysts have lowered their rating of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 11. Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Mkts lowered the stock to a Sector Weight call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 31.

CVLT equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -1.5% to hit $178640, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -3.7% from $710960 to a noteworthy $684770. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Commvault Systems, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -11.8% to hit $0.45 per share. For the fiscal year, CVLT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -11.1% to hit $1.6 per share.