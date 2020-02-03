Why Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Is An Attractive Stock Today

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $12.19, the shares have already added 0.52 points (4.41% higher) from its previous close of $11.67. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 174367 contracts so far this session. CARS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 850.8 thousand shares, but with a 66.41 million float and a -4.66% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CARS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15.93 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 30.68% from where the CARS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.05 over a week and surge $0.3 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $27.89, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/02/19. The recent low of $8.23 stood for a -56.31% since 08/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Cars.com Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 50.07. This figure suggests that CARS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CARS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 42.04% at this stage. This figure means that CARS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Cars.com Inc. (CARS) would settle between $12.04/share to $12.42/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $11.35 mark, then the market for Cars.com Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $11.04 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.25. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at CFRA raised their recommendation on shares of CARS from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on November 06. Barrington Research analysts bumped their rating on Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 06. Analysts at Craig Hallum released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 16.

CARS equity has an average rating of 2.44, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CARS stock price is currently trading at 6.97X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15.9. Cars.com Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.2.

Cars.com Inc. (CARS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -7% to hit $152900, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -8.3% from $662130 to a noteworthy $607390. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Cars.com Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 164.3% to hit $0.37 per share. For the fiscal year, CARS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 138.2% to hit $1.31 per share.