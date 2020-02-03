The News That Sent Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Soar As Much As 3.68% Today

Big changes are happening at Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 3.68% or (0.86 points) to $24.2 from its previous close of $23.34. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 712829 contracts so far this session. STNG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.25 million shares, but with a 42.18 million float and a -19.57% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for STNG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $43 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 77.69% from where the STNG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.53 over a week and tumble down $-15.32 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $40.45, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/01/20. The recent low of $15 stood for a -40.17% since 11/02/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.05 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Scorpio Tankers Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 23.39. This figure suggests that STNG stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current STNG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 5.37% at this stage. This figure means that STNG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) would settle between $24.5/share to $25.65/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $22.71 mark, then the market for Scorpio Tankers Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $22.07 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.88. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel lowered their recommendation on shares of STNG from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on October 17. JP Morgan analysts bumped their rating on Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) stock from Neutral to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 16. Analysts at B. Riley FBR released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 04.

STNG equity has an average rating of 1.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, STNG stock price is currently trading at 5.31X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19. Scorpio Tankers Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 39.1% to hit $233100, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 23% from $585050 to a noteworthy $719660. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 247.4% to hit $0.56 per share. For the fiscal year, STNG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 86.2% to hit $-0.63 per share.