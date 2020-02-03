Should You Buy Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (FFHL)’s Stock Price That’s Exploding 14.75% Today?

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $3.19, the shares have already added 0.41 points (14.75% higher) from its previous close of $2.78. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 84406 contracts so far this session. FFHL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 52.64 million shares, but with a 1.13 million float and a -7.95% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FFHL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $357.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 11116.3% from where the FFHL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.16 over a week and surge $0.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.37, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/26/19. The recent low of $1.77 stood for a -56.72% since 08/16/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.2 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 60.72. This figure suggests that FFHL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FFHL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 31.49% at this stage. This figure means that FFHL share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (FFHL) would settle between $2.81/share to $2.83/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.73 mark, then the market for Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.67 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.03. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group, assumed coverage of FFHL assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on March 28.

Moving on, FFHL stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.2. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.7.